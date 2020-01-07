Alton police offer reward for information in death investigation

× Expand police

The Alton Police Department is continuing to investigate a suspicious death that was discovered Monday in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue.

The Alton Police Department is working with the Madison County Coroner’s Office as well as the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and are currently following up on leads regarding this investigation.

The victim of this suspicious death has been formally identified as Larry F. Singleton, 69, the resident of the home.

As this investigation continues, the Alton Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Larry Singleton’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Alton Police Department at:

(618) 463-3505 (main number)

(618) 465-5948 (anonymous tip line)

Anyone who contacts the Alton Police Department can remain anonymous.

