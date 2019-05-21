Alton police offer reward for information on amphitheater vandalism

Alton Police Department

The Alton Police Department is offering an award to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for nearly $6,000 worth of damage to Alton Amphitheater property in Riverfront Park.

Approximately 50 light fixtures were broken and bulbs stolen overnight from Monday to Tuesday while the park was closed. This incident was the second of its kind within two weeks. There were eight fixtures damaged overnight between May 9 and May 10.

Alton Public Works Director Robert Barnhart said, “It’s very disappointing to me that at a time when resources are already being stretched thin we now have to divert workers from their tasks related to flood repairs and city beautification. Instead of those vital projects, my staff is now working to restore fixtures that are only broken because of foolish acts of vandalism.”

Alton parks are open from sunrise to sunset every day of the week. Occasionally, after-hours events are permitted if pre-approved by the City of Alton. Effective immediately, and until further notice, any person found in the park after hours without prior city of Alton approval will be arrested.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said, “Unfortunately, the actions of a few affect many. If anyone is found inside a park after hours they will be arrested. Because of the damage at the parks the last couple of weeks, I have instructed my officers to have zero-tolerance on this issue.”

A reward of $1,000 will be awarded for information received that leads to the arrest, and conviction, of those involved. Anyone with information regarding either of the incidents listed above should contact the Alton Police Department as soon as possible at (618) 463-3505.

Tips may also be submitted via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.