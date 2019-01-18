Alton police raid suspected drug house after complaints

Musgraves

The Alton Police Department and members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System conducted a drug-related search warrant at 2408 Humbert St. in Alton on Thursday morning. The search warrant was the result of a several-month investigation that has led to criminal charges against Scottie M. Musgraves, 44, of Alton.

The suspect lives in the house and was located in the residence during the search warrant operation. He is in custody at the Alton Police Department. He has been charged by the Madison County States Attorney’s Office with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine or a cocaine analogue, within 500 feet of a park. His bond has been set at $250,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. An additional felony criminal charge is expected Friday as a result of drug evidence found in the residence during Thursday’s search.

The house came to the department’s attention after complaints from neighbors about suspected drug activity at the residence. Detectives were able to identify Musgraves as the source of the drug activity and subsequently conducted several controlled purchases of illegal drugs from Musgraves. The residence is directly across the street from James Killion Park, better known as Salu Park, and also is near Step By Step Child Care Center. The criminal investigation of activities at the house became a top priority for the department because of the presence of children and families who frequent the area.

The Alton Police Department asks that anyone with drug information contact the tip line at (618) 465-5948. The Alton Police Department also has a feature on its website where citizens can report suspected drug houses.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

