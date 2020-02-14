Alton police seek help finding shooting suspect

Greer

Alton police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for a shooting that occurred in Alton during the evening hours on Wednesday.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Alton patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Salu Street to investigate a report of shots fired. Officers quickly determined one person had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the course of a domestic dispute outside the home. The offender fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday charged Anthony L. Greer with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Bond was set at $200,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

“It is because of the outstanding work of our front-line officers that this case has been charged,” Alton Police Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido said. “Alton officers work tirelessly to ensure every victim in our community gets the best chance at justice. I am proud to work with such dedicated, and professional men and women.”

Greer remained at large on Friday afternoon, and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Greer is described as a 51-year-old black male, approximately five feet, three inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Greer’s whereabouts should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1, as soon as possible. Tips can also be provided via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless found guilty.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter