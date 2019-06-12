Alton police seek information in fatal hit-and-run

× Expand police

Alton police continue to pursue all leads in a hit-and-run traffic crash that killed a 30-year-old Wood River man in the early morning hours Saturday, June 8, 2019, and now ask for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Physical evidence collected at the scene has revealed the suspect vehicle in this fatal crash is a Chrysler-made van with a model year between the years of 2001-2007. Chrysler produced vans of the following make and model during that time period: Chrysler Town & Country, Plymouth Voyager, Dodge Caravan and Dodge Grand Caravan.

There is no specific color for the suspect vehicle at this time, however, there will be front, passenger-side damage.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch identified the victim as Danny Harris.

Anyone with information regarding incident should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 as soon as possible. Tips may also be submitted via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.