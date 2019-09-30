Alton police seek public’s help finding kidnapping, domestic battery suspect

Eberlin

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Alton police officers responded to Wood River Township Park, at the intersection of Storey Lane and Stanley Road in Alton, to investigate a report of a domestic battery in progress. That investigation has revealed Cody J. Eberlin, 33, of Alton, was last seen forcing his wife, Alexis Eberlin, into a wooded area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, East Alton, Wood River, Bethalto, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police, joined the Alton officers as well as several local K9 units in searching for the Eberlins. At approximately 10 a.m. Monday, Alexis and Cody Eberlin were located following a tip from a concerned citizen who saw them in the area. Alexis was brought into safety and Cody evaded police at that time.

Monday afternoon, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Cody Eberlin with one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of domestic battery. Bond was set at $103,000 by Associate Judge Janet Heflin.

Cody Eberlin is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Cody Eberlin was at large Monday night and is actively wanted by the Alton police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Individuals should not attempt to contact him directly. If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, they should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1, as soon as possible. Tips can also be provided via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.