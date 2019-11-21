Alton woman charged in fatal crash

Knight

An Alton woman was charged with six felony counts Thursday in Wood River crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Amy J. Knight, 38, was charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one count of aggravated driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more resulting in death, one count of aggravated DUI while suspended, one count of aggravated DUI while operating an uninsured motor vehicle, one count of reckless homicide, one count of child endangerment, and one count of driving while suspended.

At approximately 8:29 p.m. April 12, the Wood River Police Department responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and SUV at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Second Street.

The operator of the motorcycle, later identified as William Morales, was traveling west on Madison Avenue, approaching Second Street, when the driver of the SUV, identified as Knight, was turning northbound onto Second Street from Madison Avenue. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side of the SUV.

Wood River Police, Wood River Fire EMS, and Alton Memorial Ambulance EMS responded to the scene and treated Morales. He was subsequently transported to Alton Memorial Hospital. Morales succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was requested and responded to the scene to reconstruct the accident.

As a result of the accident, a DUI investigation was conducted on Knight. The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. Bond was set at $100,000.

Knight was not in custody Thursday afternoon.

