Alton woman indicted for cashing deceased mom’s Social Security checks

A federal grand jury for the Southern District of Illinois returned an indictment charging Mia Lynn Cousett, 32, of Alton, with 12 counts of theft of government funds and one count of aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft announced Thursday. The indictment alleges that the funds stolen were Social Security checks payable to Cousett’s mother, who died in April 2017.

According to the indictment, for 12 months after her mother passed away, Cousett continued to cash her mother’s Social Security checks and used those funds for her own expenses. The total allegedly stolen by Cousett is $15,601. The indictment also charges that Cousett used her dead mother’s driver’s license number to conceal and perpetuate her thefts.

Each of the theft of government funds charges carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and restitution. The aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory sentence of two years of imprisonment. The arraignment for Cousett will be conducted at 10 a.m. June 5 at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis.

An indictment is a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

The investigation was conducted by agents from the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General, Chicago Field Division, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Chicago Division, St. Louis Field Office, and the Alton Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Verseman.

