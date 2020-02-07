Alton woman pleads guilty to cashing deceased mom’s Social Security checks

Gavel

Mia Lynn Cousett, 33, of Alton, pleaded guilty Friday to 12 felony counts, each charging her with theft of government funds. The stolen funds were Social Security checks payable to Cousett’s mother, who died in April 2017.

In court, Cousett admitted that for 12 months after her mother passed away, she continued to cash her mother’s Social Security checks and used the funds for her own expenses. Cousett forged her dead mother’s signature on the backs of each check, deposited the checks into her mother’s bank account, and accessed the money using her mother’s debit card. In total, Cousett stole $15,601. Cousett also admitted that she used her dead mother’s driver’s license number to conceal and perpetuate her crimes.

Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. May 20 at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis. Each of the charges carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, in addition to restitution. As part of her plea agreement, Cousett agreed to voluntarily resign from her position as a letter carrier for the post office in Alton before her sentencing hearing.

The investigation was conducted by agents from the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General, Chicago Field Division, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Chicago Division, St. Louis Field Office, and the Alton Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Scott A. Verseman and Luke J. Weissler.

