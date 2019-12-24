Amazon driver flees armed robber in East Alton

× Expand police

The East Alton Police Department is investigating the attempted armed robbery of an Amazon delivery driver.

The driver advised while delivering a package Sunday in the 100 block of Tomlinson Street, he was approached by three males, at which time one of them brandished a firearm. The victim fended off one of the suspects and ran to the delivery vehicle. He fled the area and contacted 911.

The suspects were described by the victim as the following:

African American male wearing black and red hooded sweatshirt (brandished firearm)

Caucasian male wearing black hooded sweatshirt

African American male wearing red hooded sweatshirt

The suspects are believed to have left the area in a dark-colored sedan; make, model and registration are unknown.

“At this time, we cannot confirm this was an attempted carjacking, as being reported by local Facebook groups, but we can confirm this did not happen at a well-patronized shoppingcenter parking lot as reported,” police said in a press release. “We would like to thank the Wood River Police Department and K-9 Clark, as well as Hartford Police Department, for their assistance in this matter."

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to contact the East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212 or the Wood River Police Department dispatching number at (618) 251-3113.

