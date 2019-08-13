Argument about stolen vehicle leads to pistol-whipping, South Roxana police say

Richards, Forgy, Stiles

Three suspects are facing charges in an alleged pistol-whipping incident in South Roxana.

In a release, Police Chief Bob Coles said at 10:41 a.m. Aug. 5, the South Roxana Police Department responded to a call of a subject being pistol-whipped near the intersection of Hy and Melrose Avenue.

Police located an unidentified male victim bleeding from the head, and he was treated on the scene for injuries sustained during the attack. Police located the alleged attacker, James Forgy, and arrested him without incident.

A witness observed a gray vehicle flee the scene when police arrived. Officers from the Hartford, Roxana, and Wood River police departments were able to catch the fleeing car and took two people into custody.

Several pieces of evidence were recovered during the traffic stop.

After a thorough investigation, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

The following people were charged for their involvement in the incident:

James Forgy, 37, a parolee from Alton, was charged with armed habitual criminal, aggravated battery, and unlawful possession of weapons by felon with his bond set at $200,000.

Sara Stiles, 29, a parolee from Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by felon with her bond set at $50,000.

Jacob Richards, 25, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapons by felon with his bond set at $50,000.

The South Roxana Police Department has made a request to revoke parole on Forgy and Stiles.

Forgy previously was convicted of residential burglary and Richards and Stiles were convicted of delivery of methamphetamine under 5 grams.

According to statements obtained, the attack occurred over a fight about a stolen vehicle.

