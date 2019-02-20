Armed woman robs Edwardsville Walgreens

Edwardsville Police Department

The Edwardsville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at approximately 9:42 p.m. Tuesday at Walgreens, 102 W. Vandalia St.

Police said the suspect is a black woman, age 30-40, 5-foot-1-inch to 5-foot-4-inch, 140-170 pounds, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black cloth mask covering the bottom half of her face.

The suspect displayed a dark-colored handgun with wooden accents and demanded money. After taking an undetermined amount of cash, she fled through the front door of the store on foot. No video surveillance or photographs of the suspect are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Jones at (618) 656-2131.

