Bethalto apartment manager charged with criminal housing management

An apartment manager is facing three misdemeanor charges after residents of the Metro Apartments experienced water flowing through light fixtures and electrical outlets during a rain storm.

According to a Bethalto Police Department Facebook post, at approximately 1 p.m. March 9 during a rain storm, residents of 151 Rue Des Chateau called the village of Bethalto and asked for assistance. 151 Rue Des Chateau, part of the Metro Apartments complex, consists of four apartments: A, B, C, and D. Apartment A was unoccupied. Apartment B was occupied by two adults and three children. Apartment C was occupied by two adults and two children. Apartment D was occupied by one adult and three children.

The residents were requesting assistance because water was flowing through the light fixtures and electrical outlets. They alleged this flooding was caused by a faulty roof that had gone unrepaired by Metro Apartments. The village found the damage so severe that 151 Rue Des Chateau was condemned that day on March 9. The village ensured that all of the families had safe places to go to. Representatives of Metro Apartments did respond to 151 Rue Des Chateau that day.

After a thorough investigation by the Bethalto Police Department and Bethalto Zoning Administration, the findings were presented to Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The regional manager of Metro Apartments, Andrew M. Dreith, 35, of the 200 block of Gabrielle Circle in Bethalto, was charged with three counts of criminal housing management, a class A misdemeanor. Dreith was released on notice to appear for a future court date.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

