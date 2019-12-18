Bethalto man charged with aggravated arson

A Bethalto man was charged with aggravated arson Tuesday for allegedly setting a fire inside a residence while other people were inside the building.

A Bethalto Police Department Facebook post identified the suspect as Dustin A. Tepen, 38, of the 400 block of North Prairie Street.

The charge stems from an investigation into a disturbance at the home, which was called into the Bethalto Police Department via 911, at approximately 2:52 a.m. Monday. Officers investigating the matter developed probable cause for the arrest of Tepen, who purportedly set an object on fire in the residence, trying to burn the home down, with other occupants inside. The fire was extinguished by another occupant before causing major damage and no one was injured as a result of the fire or the disturbance.

Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set Tepen’s bond at $300,000. Tepen was still in police custody Tuesday afternoon.

