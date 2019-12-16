Bethalto man charged with animal cruelty

Davison

A Bethalto man is facing a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge for allegedly abandoning a dog in the bed of an animal control truck, according to a Bethalto Police Department Facebook post.

Jeffrey J. Davison, 28, was charged Sunday with one Class A misdemeanor count of cruel treatment of animal.

The charge stems from an investigation that began when a Bethalto police officer located a small dog tied off to a brick and abandoned in the bed of the Bethalto animal control truck parked on the rear parking lot of the Bethalto Village Hall. At the time of the discovery, the temperature was below freezing, and the animal had no way to seek shelter from the inclement weather.

Officers linked the dog to Davison, who was later taken into custody for the alleged offense. The investigation revealed the dog had been abandoned in the truck bed for more than five hours before being found by the officer. Davison has since been released from custody, pending court proceedings. The dog will be placed with an unnamed shelter to await adoption.

"The Bethalto Police Department would like to encourage those of you looking for a family pet to visit our area animal shelters, or the Madison County Humane Society, where there are some amazing animals waiting to be rescued by their forever families," the Facebook post stated.

