Bethalto occupancy inspector charged with two felonies

A Bethalto occupancy inspector was charged Friday with two felonies.

The Bethalto Police Department initiated an investigation of official misconduct Feb. 20 after receiving information from an apartment complex manager. The manager alleged occupancy inspector George Tucker had not completed inspections the manager's company had requested and paid for. Mayor Alan Winslow placed Tucker on administrative leave Feb. 2 pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The Bethalto Police Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of the village treasurer.

The Madison County State’s Attorney charged Tucker with one count of official misconduct and one count of theft over $500, both Class 3 felonies. Bond was set at $30,000. Tucker turned himself in and posted bond on the charges. He was released pending a future court appearance.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

