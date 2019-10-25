Bethalto police investigate possible home invasion

× Expand police

The Bethalto Police Department is seeking information about a reported home invasion Thursday night in the 100 block of West Corbin Street.

A resident called the Bethalto Police Department at approximately 9:07 p.m., reporting he had just been the victim of a home invasion. Officers were on scene within 45 seconds and began searching for the two purported offenders, who were described as a teenage white male and black male.

The victim told officers that he opened his door after hearing a knock. Once the door was opened the white male entered the home. The victim struggled with the white male, ultimately forcing him back outside, where the black male was standing, armed with a gun. Once the white male suspect was forced out of the home, the two suspects fled the scene on foot. The victim was not injured during and the suspects reportedly did not take anything.

A neighborhood canvass and canine track was conducted, with evidence being recovered. The investigation was ongoing as of Friday afternoon. Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to Facebook message or call the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266. Those providing information can remain anonymous.

