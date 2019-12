The Bethalto Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying those responsible for vandalizing the Bethalto Splash Landing Building over the weekend.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity at the park on Saturday evening or heard rumors of who is responsible, or who recognizes any of the tags in the photographs, can contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266 or send a Facebook message.

The splash pad is in Central Park.

