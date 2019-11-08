Charges likely today in vehicle burglary investigation, police say

× Expand police

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are likely today (Nov. 8) in a vehicle burglary and stolen vehicle investigation.

According to a Facebook post, two vehicles were reported stolen in the Godfrey area near West Delmar early Thursday morning. Most of the vehicle burglary reports were similar in that the victims’ vehicles were reportedly unlocked and only small miscellaneous items, such as change and personal effects, inside the vehicles were taken. As the investigation continued, enough information was developed to link suspects to other incidents that appeared to be related within the jurisdiction of the Alton Police Department earlier in the week. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Alton Police Department to develop suspects in the case.

On Thursday evening, officers and detectives from the Alton Police Department and deputies and investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover one of the stolen vehicles and take several subjects into custody. The joint investigation would reveal that the suspects were responsible for an estimated 150 vehicle burglaries in the Godfrey-Alton area during the last week. The vast majority of these incidents were believed to be either unreported or unknown to the victims because no forced entry was made into the vehicles.

"As a public safety announcement, the public is reminded to secure vehicles when they are not occupied," the sheriff's office Facebook post states. "This simple step helps deter thefts in the area."

Charges are anticipated today for two adults and a petition for one juvenile.

