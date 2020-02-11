Charges pending in dog’s torture

The city of Madison’s Animal Control unit was contacted Feb. 6 regarding an injured small dog, later to be known as Charlie. After taking possession of Charlie, the animal control officer contacted an animal rescue group that took custody of Charlie and took him for veterinary care.

Following veterinary examination and care, Madison police were notified by the rescue group of concerns that Charlie had been tortured by use of a toxic substance which had caused severe chemical burns over a significant amount of his body. A criminal investigation was activated.

The rescue group provided additional information to aid in the investigation. Madison Police detectives and police officers executed a search warrant at a home in Madison, searching for evidence regarding this case.

Additional leads were developed on a location for the suspect in this case. With the assistance of Granite City police officers, Madison detectives went to an address in Granite City. A male subject was found hiding in this residence and was taken into custody. He is being held pending application for charges, which should occur today (Feb. 11).

“We would like to thank Pound Pets Inc. Rescue for their substantial assistance in caring for the dog and helping us with this investigation,” a Madison Police Department Facebook post states.

Pound Pets Inc. Rescue is an animal rescue in Granite City. They are taking donations to help for the significant vet bills to save and care for Charlie. For more information, visit the Pound Pets Inc. Rescue Facebook page.