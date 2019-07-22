Collinsville man charged with driving stolen vehicle

Moxey

South Roxana police arrested a man driving a stolen vehicle while transporting his daughter as a passenger, police said Monday.

According to a press release from Police Chief Bob Coles, at about 9:49 a.m. Sunday, July 21, police stopped Richard Moxey, 47, of Collinsville, for driving a vehicle reported stolen from East Alton.

Moxey was taken into custody without incident. Moxey’s daughter was in the vehicle at the time of arrest and was released to Moxey’s father.

Moxey is accused of driving a stolen Mercury Mountaineer, a Class 2 felony. He was transported to the Madison County Jail where he was lodged until the South Roxana Police Department could apply for a felony warrant.

A felony warrant was obtained Monday for his arrest and a bond set at $60,000. Moxey is still lodged at the county jail.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter