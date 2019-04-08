Collinsville man convicted of murder

Chittum

A Madison County jury has convicted a Collinsville man of one count of first-degree murder (Class M), one count of dismembering a human body (Class X) and one count concealment of a homicidal death (Class 3) after a six-day trial at the Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville.

Brandon L. Chittum, 35, was found guilty on all three counts. Jury selection began April 1. The trial began with testimony from several witnesses, including retired Capt. Scott Golike of the Alton Police Department, expert witnesses, the victim’s mother, and co-defendant Patrick Chase, who was sentenced to 65 years for the same murder and dismemberment in July 2014.

The jury began deliberating around 11 a.m. Monday before returning with their verdict four hours later.

“After five long years fighting to get this case to trial, it is a great relief to know the remaining half of this murderous duo has finally been held fully accountable for this most gruesome crimes against this innocent young woman,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said. “This case is a most terrible example of the real-life destruction caused by an alcohol and methamphetamine-fueled life of violence."

Chittum and Chase were charged with the murder of Courtney Coats, 30, who had been reported missing on Nov. 25, 2013.

Agencies from multiple area jurisdictions assisted in the search for Coats. Her body was eventually found near the Joe Page Bridge in East Hardin. While her body was discovered in Greene County, it was determined that the crime had occurred in Madison County.

Coats had been in a relationship with Chase, and they lived together in Alton. The investigation showed that on Nov. 23, 2013, a verbal argument between Coats and Chase at their shared apartment escalated into a violent episode that ended with the death of the victim. Her body was dismembered at the scene prior to the attempts to conceal her death.

“Courtney’s death took a terrible toll on so many people around her and, indeed, on our entire community. I pray this verdict will grant some peace to everyone who knew and loved her and to the citizens of Madison County. We can all sleep much safer knowing he will never walk the streets of our community again.”

First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe and Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Heischmidt, both of the State’s Attorney’s Violent Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case in front of Associate Judge Neil Schroeder, who will sentence Chittum at a later date. His bond was revoked and he remains in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

Chittum, who was charged on Dec. 20, 2013, finally faced trial after five years’ delay caused by an appeal, multiple defense continuances and changing of defense counsel.

Chittum could face up to a minimum of 65 years in IDOC. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which usually takes six to eight weeks.