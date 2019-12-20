Collinsville man pleads guilty to fatally shooting neighbor

Taylor D. Donohoo Beckman

A Collinsville man pleaded guilty Friday to the shooting death of his 40-year-old male neighbor.

Robert T. Beckman, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree Murder, a Class M felony. The defendant was charged on June 18, 2018, for the murder of Daniel R. Lee after firing a Browning 12-gauge shotgun, striking the victim in the head. After shooting Lee in the head, Beckman fled from the crime scene.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Beckman knew Lee and that the two had prior contact. Beckman made admissions to police officers that he had a temper and that he killed the victim because he was “pissed”.

“While nothing can fill the void left behind by the tragic loss of Daniel Lee, this full admission of guilt by the defendant will hopefully give Daniel’s family and friends some amount of solace,” First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe stated. “I intend to ask for a high sentence in this case so that Robert Beckman will never again be free in our community.”

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons acknowledged the vital work of Uhe, head of the Violent Crimes Unit, whose collaboration with the Collinsville Police Department and Illinois State Police secured the plea and conviction of Beckman.

Beckman’s plea was accepted by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. The defendant can be sentenced to 20-45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Uhe is seeking a sentence of 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Truth in sentencing laws mandate that any sentence given on the charge of First Degree Murder will be served at 100 percent.