Cottage Hills man accused of stalking, fleeing police

A Cottage Hills man fled from police after damaging a woman’s vehicle Jan. 18, Bethalto police said Wednesday.

The Bethalto Police Department obtained felony charges Tuesday in Madison County Circuit Court against David M. Walker, 43, of the 100 block of Lenora Street. Walker was charged with aggravated stalking, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and criminal damage to property over $500.

Police said the charges stem from a series of events in which Walker repeatedly violated a Madison County order of protection, which he knew or should have known would cause the petitioner to fear for her safety or suffer other emotional distress, to include responding to the petitioner’s residence, a business the petitioner was patronizing, and intentionally damaging the petitioner’s vehicle.

Walker damaged the petitioner’s vehicle on the evening of Jan. 18 while it was parked at a Bethalto area business. A Bethalto officer located and attempted to stop Walker in his vehicle, at approximately 11:30 p.m., after he damaged the petitioner’s vehicle. Walker fled from the officers, through a Bethalto subdivision and into Cottage Hills, where he abandoned his vehicle on Lenora Street and fled on foot. Officers pursued Walker on foot and apprehend him.

His bond was set at $50,000.

