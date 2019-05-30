County employee posed as attorney, police say

Miller

An Edwardsville woman was charged Thursday with three felonies for allegedly posing as an attorney.

A Madison County Sheriff’s Office press release states sheriff’s investigators received information from the Madison County Public Defender’s Office on May 24 about one of its employees, Kelcie M. Miller, 26, purporting to be an attorney and practicing law without proper law licenses. A subsequent investigation began. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office was also contacted about the matter. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the employee had been actively participating in criminal defense cases in Madison County from October 2018 until late May 2019. The cases that were negotiated include numerous felony cases, to an estimated number of 80 cases. In addition, Miller obtained employment by presenting fictitious information and documentation of her authorization to practice law. This information would be sufficient to qualify her as attorney and would be sufficient to allow an individual to practice law as an attorney in Illinois at the Public Defender’s Office. The information presented misled and deceived the Public Defender’s Office as to her credentials and qualifications.

The facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, which authorized charges of one count of theft over $10,000 of government property (Class 1 felony), one count of false personation of an attorney (Class 4 felony) and one count of forgery (Class 3). An arrest warrant was obtained by Judge Richard Tognarelli. She is currently in custody at the Madison County jail. Her bond was set at $100,000, with 10 percent to apply.

Police said the case is an active investigation and would not provide details concerning evidence, motive, or statements.