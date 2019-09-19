Driver hit nine parked vehicles, Wood River police say

× Expand crash

A driver ran into nine parked vehicles early this morning, according to a Wood River Police Department Facebook post.

Wood River police were notified of a crash at 2:50 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Second Street.

Upon officer arrival, it was determined a female driver of a white sport-utility vehicle had struck five parked vehicles. Further investigation revealed the driver had struck four other parked vehicles in the area of George and Beach streets. Alcohol was a factor.

The driver was taken into custody and is in custody at the Wood River City Jail pending formal charges.

