East St. Louis man indicted for child porn

Wigfall

Andrew Wigfall III of East St. Louis has been charged by indictment with production of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft announced Monday.

The one-count federal indictment alleges the offense occurred in St. Clair County between Dec. 1, 2018, and Jan. 26, 2019. Wigfall, 47, made his initial appearance in federal district court late last week and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was ordered held without bond pending an April 30, 2019, jury trial.

An indictment is a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

Because Wigfall has a previous conviction for a sex offense, he is subject to an enhanced sentence. If convicted, Wigfall faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison, a term of supervised release from five years to life, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, visit usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Secret Service. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office and the police departments of East St. Louis, Cahokia, Belleville, Dupo, Granite City, O’Fallon, and Swansea have also assisted in the investigation.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter