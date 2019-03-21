Edwardsville man facing felony for violating order of protection

Sanders

An Edwardsville man is facing a felony charge for violating an order of protection in South Roxana, police say.

According to Police Chief Bob Coles, the South Roxana Police Department obtained a felony warrant Thursday on Vincent Sanders, 49, for his second subsequent offense for unlawful violation of order of protection. The bond of the warrant was set at $25,000.

Sanders was not in custody Thursday morning.

A court document states Sanders committed the offense Feb. 10 at a protected address in the 200 block of Illinois Street. He was previously convicted of the offense of unlawful violation of order of protection in St. Clair County Circuit Court on Nov. 12, 2015. Madison County Circuit Court served him Oct. 25, 2018, with a notice of the contents of an order of protection.

The offense is a Class 4 felony, punishable by 1-3 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

