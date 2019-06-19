Edwardsville man gets 20 years for nude photos of toddler

× Expand Gavel

Tyler S. Seibold, 31, of Edwardsville, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for production of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft announced Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge Staci M. Yandle handed down the sentence after Seibold pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment in March 2019. There was no plea agreement entered in the case.

An investigation by the FBI and the Illinois State Police-Forensic Computer Crime Unit revealed that on several occasions between November 2017 and May 2018, an IP address assigned to Seibold downloaded multiple images and videos of child pornography using a peer-to-peer file- sharing program. In June 2018, agents served a search warrant on Seibold’s Edwardsville residence and seized several computers, cellphones, and other data storage devices. A forensic search of those devices revealed what appeared to be self-produced photographs of a nude 3-year-old girl.

Agents soon determined that the girl was related to Seibold and contacted her mother, who confirmed that the dates on the photographs coincided with family events and trips. The child then disclosed to her mother that Seibold had also exposed himself to her. At sentencing, both of her parents provided statements about the emotional impact Seibold’s crimes have had their daughter, who is now in counseling to deal with the aftermath of the abuse.

Seibold claimed that his punishment should be less severe because he has autism spectrum disorder, but Yandle was not persuaded, observing that Seibold had never been diagnosed with ASD before. She also found that Seibold’s expert witness did not use the proper testing methods and did not have the necessary qualifications to make an ASD diagnosis.

As part of his sentence, Seibold was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release, during which time he will be required to undergo sex offender treatment, forgo possession of any cameras or visual recording devices, and have no unsupervised contact with minor females.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Illinois State Police Forensic Unit, and officers with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Hoell.