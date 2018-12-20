Five charged in AHS basketball brawl

State's Attorney

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons has filed charges against five individuals following a fight at an Alton High School basketball game.

Officers with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office intervened in a fight that broke out during a basketball game Nov. 28 between Alton High School and Riverview Gardens High School. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Alton High School senior Ahmad Sanders and a juvenile were involved in a physical altercation on the court, which spilled into the stands. During the altercation, an intervening referee was pushed to the ground. Following an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, charges have been filed against five individuals for their role in the altercation.

“While it may be understandable for tempers to flare in the middle of a sporting event, it is not acceptable for individuals to go so far over the line,” State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said in a press release Thursday. “In such cases, there must be accountability. These charges are the result of an exhaustive review of all available evidence in the case, including video — and apply only to those individuals.”

Sanders, 18, has been charged with one count aggravated battery (Class 3 felony) and three counts resisting a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor). Sanders’ bond was set at $40,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. If convicted, the maximum penalty for a Class 3 felony is 2-5 years in prison; maximum penalty for a Class A misdemeanor is up to one year imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Cri’Shonna R. Hickman, 18, has been charged with one count aggravated battery (Class 3 felony). Hickman’s bond was set at $20,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. If convicted, the maximum penalty for a Class 3 felony is 2-5 years in prison. Hickman is a senior on the AHS girls basketball team, according to a maxpreps.com roster.

Tiffany K. Brown, 37, has been charged with one count aggravated battery. Brown’s bond was set at $20,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. If convicted, the maximum penalty for a Class 3 felony is 2-5 years in prison.

Additional charges were filed against two juveniles. As of now, the cases will remain in juvenile court; therefore, no further information will be released at this time.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

