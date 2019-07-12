Five charged in Glen Carbon storage facility burglaries

× Expand police

Five suspects are accused of burglarizing a storage facility in Glen Carbon.

According to a Glen Carbon Police Department press release, between Jan. 1 and June 30, Glen Carbon police officers responded to 11 separate reported burglary incidents at the Glen Carbon/Edwardsville Mini Storage at 5214 Chain of Rocks Road. As a result of an investigation into these cases, led by Detective Jeremy Coppotelli and in partnership with the Edwardsville Police Department, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued the following arrest warrants:

Marquitta M. Davis, 38, of Edwardsville, three counts of burglary and one count of felony criminal damage to property

Stacy M. Radcliff, 47, of Glen Carbon, four counts of burglary

Steven M. Stuller, 35, of Wood River, one count of burglary

Brendan S. Riffey, 23, of Alton, one count of burglary

On June 17, Patrol Sgt. Jeff Blind found a suspect committing a burglary in progress on the property of Glen Carbon/Edwardsville Mini Storage and arrested him without incident. As a result of Blind’s proactive police work, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office later charged:

Blic Echols, 46, of Alton with two counts of burglary and one count of possession of burglary tools

“The Glen Carbon Police Department takes all reports of personal crimes and property crimes seriously,” the release states. “Anyone with credible information pertaining to these incidents or others is encouraged to report it on the non-emergency line (618-288-7226) of the Glen Carbon Police Department. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling the Glen Carbon PD Tip Line (618-391-4470).”

All suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter