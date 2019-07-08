Five face meth charges after police search Granite City area residence

× Expand Madison County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

Five suspects are facing charges after officers with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Thorngate Drive in the Granite City area at about 2 p.m. July 2. Police received numerous complaints from Madison County Board members and neighbors of drug trafficking at the residence, according to a sheriff’s department Facebook post.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) Special Response Team, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, Granite City Police Department, Madison County Planning and Development, and Madison County Animal Control.

During the search warrant, officers located miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine. Law enforcement detained seven people and five of them were arrested.

Arrested and charged were:

Chassidy D. Linhart, 43, unlawful use of property and unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Matthew W. Donithan, 23, unlawful use of property and unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Lacey N. Smith, 21, unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Christopher S. Barr, 44, unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Alexandra N. Hinson, 25, active warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine

“Sheriff John Lakin would like to extend his gratitude to the assisting agencies and neighbors in taking a proactive stance in ridding our neighborhoods of these nuisances,” the Facebook post states.

All arrested are considered innocent until found guilty.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter