Former federal prosecutor faces DUI charge in Edwardsville

Former U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Wigginton is facing a driving under the influence charge after his vehicle allegedly struck another vehicle in Edwardsville.

At approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 26, Edwardsville police received a citizen complaint of a minor vehicle crash on Club Center Court near Illinois 157. The caller advised a silver Jeep struck a red vehicle and parked in the lot a short distance away from the crash.

Upon arrival, an Edwardsville police officer located the Jeep and determined the driver to be Wigginton, 56, of Edwardsville. Wiggington failed field sobriety testing on scene and was arrested for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Wigginton was transported to the Edwardsville Police Department, where he was processed for the arrest. He did not provide a breath test at the police station. After processing, Wigginton posted bond and was released.

Wigginton served as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois from 2010 to 2015

This is his third DUI in two years, according to Wikipedia.

The Edwardsville Police Department wishes to remind the public that a charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless found guilty in a court of law.

