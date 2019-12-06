Former Madison superintendent and ex-employee charged with theft, official misconduct

A former Madison School District superintendent and a former employee were charged with stealing about $50,000 from the school district.

Warletta C. Brookins, 56, was charged with theft, a Class 1 felony, and official misconduct, a Class 3 felony. The former superintendent is accused of stealing approximately $41,360 from the school district for personal use from Jan. 1, 2017, to Sept. 19, 2018.

Tanika L. Johnson, 45, was also charged with theft and official misconduct in connection to the remaining $10,203 stolen from the school district. Johnson was an employee of the school district when the funds were stolen.

Brookins was appointed to school superintendent in 2016. She remained superintendent until her resignation during the 2018-2019 school year.

“As a public official, it is disheartening to see fellow public employees take from the pockets of taxpaying citizens,” State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons stated. “It is discouraging to see that a leader of a school district had more interest in herself than the students she served. Our public education is essential for providing the basic needs and stepping stones that students need to be successful. It is an obligation of my office to hold these perpetrators accountable for their immoral conduct which broke the trust of the citizens of Madison and the students it serves.”

Gibbons acknowledged his First Assistant Crystal Uhe for working with the Illinois State Police, the FBI Public Corruption Task Force of Southern Illinois and the IRS to successfully file charges.

Their bails have been set at $50,000 by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. If convicted, the maximum penalty for a Class 1 felony is up to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The maximum penalty for a Class 3 felony is up to five years in the Department of Corrections as well as fines, restitution and court assessments.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless found guilty.

