Four charged in Granite City High School burglary

Four men, ages 18-19, are facing charges in a burglary at Granite City High School that was captured on the school’s surveillance cameras.

The Granite City Police Department on Sept. 11 began investigating a burglary and attempted burglary that occurred at the Granite City High School. Several items were stolen from a vehicle and a cargo trailer. While investigating the incident, it was learned the incident was committed by four individuals and that the school’s surveillance cameras had captured footage of the burglary. Several clips of the footage of the incident were used to create a video and it was posted on the Granite City Police Department Facebook page. The department says it received “overwhelming support and assistance of the citizens of Granite City and the surrounding area” to help identify and interview the suspects.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Anthony M. Smith, 18, of Granite City, with one count of burglary (Class 1) and one count of burglary (Class 3); Michael D. Anderson, 18, of Granite City, with one count of burglary (Class 1) and one count of burglary (Class 3); Blake C. Torres, 19, of Granite City, with one count of burglary (Class 2) and one count of burglary (Class 3); and Dalton C. Bridges, 19, of East Carondelet, with one count of burglary (Class 2) and one count of burglary (Class 3).