Four charged in rural home invasions, burglaries

Four suspects in a spree of rural burglaries and home invasions are in custody, according to a release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Police on Monday conducted search warrants on three residences in Jacksonville to locate suspects and evidence from crimes committed Aug. 15-16 in Adams, Pike and Scott counties.

The suspects are Edwin L. Powell, 29, of Jacksonville; Germarco D. Tate, 26, of Jacksonville; Tyler J. Runk, 22, of Jacksonville; and Jordan Timothy Ray Gallup, 28, who turned himself in Monday at the Alton Police Department. The four suspects each are charged with three counts of home invasion; bonds are set at $300,000.

Other investigating agencies included Illinois State Police Zone Four Investigations, the Pittsfield Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, and the Jacksonville Police Department.

Two burglaries happened in Chambersburg in Pike County. In one, the owner of the house was not home; in another, the residents were home. The suspects robbed them and burglarized their home. Police also responded to house in Perry where the owner was home when the suspects entered her house. They robbed her, burglarized the house and stole her vehicle.