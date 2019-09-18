Four face felonies for separate South Roxana incidents

Gray, Hughes, Ramsey, Richards

The South Roxana Police Department on Wednesday released information about several criminal cases.

Justin Ramsey, 31, of South Roxana, faces felony charges for aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

At about 8 a.m. Sunday, the South Roxana Police Department responded to the 400 block of Missouri in reference to a domestic disturbance.

The victim was allegedly strangled by her ex-boyfriend, Justin Ramsey. The police located Ramsey near the residence and Ramsey was taken into custody without incident.

The South Roxana Police Department lodged Ramsey at the Madison County Jail, until a warrant could be applied for through the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office. A warrant was issued for his arrest with a bond set at $100,000.

A 39-year-old Staunton man was charged with aggravated DUI and unlawful possession of a controlled substance for an incident on Sept. 2.

The South Roxana Police Department responded to the 1550 block of Broadway Avenue at around 4:51 p.m. in regards to two people passed out in a vehicle.

When police arrived, the vehicle was running and appeared to be in reverse gear with the brakes applied. Both of the occupants were unconscious.

The car, driven by Willam Gray, had struck multiple vehicles parked in the driveway of a residence. Gray had to be pulled from the vehicle and given multiple uses of Narcan. Gray was transported to the hospital for evaluation and later released. The passenger of the car was not injured and released from the scene.

A felony warrant has been issued for Gray’s arrest for aggravated DUI and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000. Gray was not in custody Wednesday afternoon and is believed to have returned to his residence in Staunton.

A 51-year-old Brighton man is facing charges for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

At about 9:27 p.m. May 10, Hughes was observed leaving the South Roxana Dad’s Club Homecoming. Hughes was stopped for a traffic offense in the 100 block of Roxana Avenue.

The Wood River Police K-9 was requested to respond to the scene of the incident, where an alert for narcotics was detected by the K-9.

A search of the vehicle found less than 15 grams of a substance containing fentanyl. Hughes was taken into custody and later released pending lab analysis of the seized narcotics.

A bond of $15,000 was issued today for Hughes’ arrest.

Jacob Richards, 25, of Alton, had a no-bond warrant issued for his arrest today over an incident stemming from a subject being pistol-whipped back in August in South Roxana.

The warrant was issued for Jacobs failing to appear at his preliminary hearing for the charge of felon in possession/use of a firearm. Richards was not in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter