Fugitive evades capture after Brighton search

Eberlin

Fugitive Cody Eberlin fled after police attempted to apprehend him Monday night, the Brighton Police Department stated on its Facebook page.

Several police agencies responded to assist in the search, including a canine unit. Police say they have no information indicating Eberlin was armed at the time of the search.

Police say Eberlin has probably left the area but ask residents to remain diligent and call 911 immediately if they see him. Eberlin is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He is charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of domestic battery. He forced his wife into a wooded area in an Alton park and evaded capture on Sept. 29, police say.

