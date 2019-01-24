Georgia man charged in Casino Queen armed robbery

Muhammad

On Sept. 17, 2017, the Illinois State Police began an investigation into an armed robbery aboard the Casino Queen in East St. Louis. The investigation indicated three men armed with rifles entered the Casino Queen at approximately 2:51 a.m. During the robbery, gunshots were fired by the suspects, and an unarmed security guard was wounded. The suspects took money from several of the casino’s cash drawers before fleeing. There were no reports of injuries to any patrons of the casino.

After having been presented with results of the ongoing investigation, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office on Jan. 11 charged Daryl V. Muhammad, 42, of Marietta, Ga., with one count of armed robbery/discharge of a firearm, and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Bond on the charges was set at $1 million. The suspect was eventually located near Marietta by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and taken into custody on Jan. 23. He remains in custody at the Cobb County Jail, pending extradition to Illinois.

“We support our close partnership with the Illinois State Police,” Illinois Gaming Board Chairman Don Tracy said. “The IGB takes any and all criminal activity at Illinois casinos very seriously and appreciates the knowledge and expertise of the ISP.”

Anyone with additional information concerning the identities of remaining suspects is asked to contact Illinois State Police Investigations, Sgt. Elbert Jennings at (618) 571-4124, their local police department, or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing in identifying the remaining suspects.

