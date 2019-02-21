Glen Carbon man convicted of murder

McGauley

A Madison County jury has convicted a Glen Carbon man of first-degree murder and domestic battery following a seven-day trial at the Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville.

Stephen J. McGauley, 48, was found guilty of first-degree murder. Jury selection began Feb. 11. The trial began Tuesday morning with testimony from witnesses, including officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department, Capt. Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and others.

The jury began deliberating around 12:30 p.m. Thursday before returning with their verdict 3-1/2 hours later.

“Stephen Flack and his loved ones deserve justice and we are very thankful that the jurors have provided it with their verdict today,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said. ”This great success is the result of a combination of extraordinary investigation and trial work. I want to commend the excellent investigative work by the Glen Carbon Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office. Working together with our trial team of assistant state's attorneys Kerri Davis and Morgan Hudson, this team of professionals achieved a great victory for Stephen, his family and for the people of our community. I look forward to seeing this murderer locked behind bars for the rest of his life for bringing a gun to a fist fight that was taken too far. Justice was served today for Mr. Flack.”

Davis and Hudson, of the Violent Crimes Unit and Felony trial division, prosecuted the case in front of Associate Judge Richard Tognarelli, who will sentence McGauley at a later date. His bond was revoked and he was taken into custody of the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, where he will remain until sentencing.

McGauley faces 45 years to life for first-degree murder (Class M felony). A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which usually takes six to eight weeks.

