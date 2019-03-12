Glen Carbon police ask for help identifying men, vehicle

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

The Glen Carbon Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in an effort to identify two men and a vehicle. Police say the men are persons of interest in vehicle burglaries in Glen Carbon on Tuesday.

The men were observed inside the Walmart store in Glen Carbon shortly after the burglaries occurred. Stolen credit cards taken during the burglaries were used fraudulently at the store.

The Glen Carbon Police Department is asking anyone who identifies the subjects or the vehicle in the picture to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226 or (618) 288-2610.

