Godfrey man charged in weekend Alton shooting

Besaw

The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of E. Fifth Street. One man was injured by the gunfire and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The injured subject suffered non-life threatening wounds.

After this incident was investigated by Alton police officers and Alton police detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division it was revealed that Ryan N. Besaw, 30, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Camelot Street in Godfrey, and the victim had an argument over a female known to both. Besaw shot the victim as the victim was driving away in his vehicle. The investigation revealed that this was not a random act of violence, police say.

Shortly after the shooting took place, Alton officers found Besaw at a residence in the 1300 block of East Fifth Street and took him into custody. This investigation is ongoing and any new additional information will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible additional charges.

Officers were also able to locate physical evidence at the scene connecting Besaw to the shooting. He remains in custody at the Alton Police Department.

Besaw was charged Monday afternoon by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with aggravated battery with a firearm. His bond has been set at $150,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

