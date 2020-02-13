Godfrey man charged with attempted murder

Johnson

Alton police were called to the 1200 block of Belle Street early Sunday morning to investigate a stabbing that occurred in the area.

The investigation quickly revealed that this incident was not a random act. Instead, police learned the victim, a 37-year-old from Edwardsville, had run to a nearby residence after being injured during an argument by a known associate in the area. The victim was in stable condition Thursday in a St. Louis hospital.

Alton police investigators worked diligently and identified Batrail D. Johnson, 44, of Godfrey, as the suspect. Johnson was taken into custody by Alton police on Wednesday afternoon, and Thursday morning the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with one count of attempted murder. Bond was set for $250,000 by Judge Richard Tognarelli.

Alton Police Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido commended the work of every officer involved.

“In Alton we are fortunate to have some of the best investigators in our area, on the street and in the Investigation Division,” he said. “This case is another example of their excellent work.”

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless found guilty.

