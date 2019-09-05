Godfrey man charged with murder

Ross

The office of St. Clair County State's Attorney James A. Gomric on Thursday charged Albert C. Ross. 43, of Godfrey, with first-degree murder in the shooting of Justen Conner.

Ross also was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for firing at Decarlo Spears, possession of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice for the destruction or concealment of evidence.

For the issued charges, the following sentencing ranges apply:

First-degree murder: 20-60 years in the Department of Corrections, a non-probationable offense.

Aggravated discharge of a firearm: 4-15 years in the Department of Corrections, with a possibility of probation.

Felon in possession of a firearm: 2-10 years in the Department of Corrections, a non-probationable offense.

Obstruction of justice for the destruction or concealment of evidence: 1-3 years in the Department of Corrections, with a possibility of probation.

Bond was set by the circuit court at $1 million. Ross remains in custody of the St. Clair County Jail pending further proceedings of the Court.

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police.

Members of the public are reminded that the criminal charges against Ross are only an allegation and not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution has burden of proving the defendant's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

