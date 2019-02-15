Godfrey terrorism suspect to receive mental health treatment

Cook

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons has issued an update in the case of Keaun Cook, a 21-year-old Godfrey man who a grand jury indicted in September 2016 on felony charges associated with terrorism.

A press release from Gibbons cites “the intense public interest in this case, and concerns expressed by his family, also advocated to this office through the leadership of the Alton Branch N.A.A.C.P., about his condition.

“Throughout the entire progression of this case - from the report, investigation, charging and prosecution of Mr. Cook, the status of Mr. Cook’s mental health has been at issue. It has been alleged that such issue(s) may have contributed to his conduct alleged in the many charges pending against him, which is a matter to be considered by the court. The State’s Attorney’s Office has engaged repeatedly with Mr. Cook’s attorneys and the judge on matters of the question of his mental fitness to stand trial, never once opposing evaluations or any recommended treatment that may come from those evaluations. Unfortunately, county jails are not structured to serve as mental health facilities, and can only provide limited resources for inmates with such challenges.

With that in mind, we have worked with defense counsel and the court to transfer Mr. Cook to a more appropriate, secured mental health facility, while he awaits resolution of his cases. On May 1, 2018, with the consent of all parties, the judge ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services to transfer Mr. Cook to a facility for evaluation and a recommendation. With that order, all parties expected Mr. Cook would be taken to the Alton Mental Health Facility, or another appropriate, secured facility for evaluation and a recommendation on how to proceed. Unfortunately, DHS did not ever take custody of Mr. Cook or transfer him to another facility. Despite repeated requests to DHS to transfer him, he remained at the Madison County Jail.

After months of our unsuccessful attempts to have Mr. Cook transferred, in December, Mr. Cook’s attorney Jeff Weishaupt filed a petition to determine fitness and to enforce the court’s (May 1, 2018) order.

On February 6, 2019, Judge Alfeld found Mr. Cook unfit to stand trial, ordering him remanded to the custody of DHS for treatment designed to help him regain fitness. Since that order was entered, DHS personnel have visited Mr. Cook at the Madison County Jail to determine his current condition so he can be placed in the most appropriate, secured facility for treatment. With the recent engagement by DHS, we are confident Mr. Cook will be transferred from the Madison County Jail to a secured DHS facility very soon, allowing him to receive the treatment he needs in a facility designed for such purpose.

Once transferred, Mr. Cook will remain in DHS custody for treatment and evaluations of his fitness to stand trial over the next year.”

