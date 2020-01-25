Godfrey woman sentenced in fatal crash

Runtz

A Godfrey woman was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Friday in connection with a fatal car crash Jan. 17, 2018.

Amanda K. Runtz, 24, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to aggravated driving while under the influence causing death, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 4 felony.

At about 10 p.m. Jan. 17, 2018, Runtz made a U-turn on Interstate 255, heading south in the northbound lane. Her vehicle struck a Pontiac Bonneville driven by Marlon D. Burford and a Jeep Wrangler driven by Timothy J. Varble. Burford, 30, of Roxana, was pronounced dead at the scene; Burford was headed to work his midnight shift. Varble, 28, of Jerseyville, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Toxicology reports showed Runtz had benzodiazepines in her system which were not prescribed to her.

While the defense claimed Runtz’ toxicology reports were not enough to make her impaired, Assistant State’s Attorney Chad Loughrey argued, “If she wasn’t impaired, then this was an intentional act.”

Prior to the accident, the defendant had no prior criminal history. However, while out on bail, Runtz was charged in Jersey County for shoplifting a purse under $300.

Burford’s relatives courageously shared victim impact statements on how the decisions of the defendant have changed their lives forever. His mother, Lecia Hearn, offered a heartwarming tribute to her son sharing his successes of receiving the President’s Education Award from President Bush, and attending SIUE for engineering and auto mechanics at Lewis and Clark Community College.

“It’s so hard to look in my grandchildren’s eyes and tell them everything is going to be OK when I am slowly shutting down myself,” Hearn stated.

Her young 3-year-old grandson and 6-year-old granddaughter shared with the court how much they missed their father, stating, “I miss you daddy” and “I want my dad back.”

While the defense asked the court for probation, the state asked for 10 years for each count served at 85 percent. Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli sentenced Runtz to 6 years for each count served at 85 percent to run concurrently. The defendant will be subject to a two-year mandatory supervised release following her time served in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons offered his condolences to the families.

“Mr. Burford was a son, father, brother, cousin, nephew, companion and friend,” he said. “His life was taken due to the careless actions of the defendant. From the testimonies of Mr. Burford’s loved ones that we heard today, we can agree that Marlon was a loving man who cared for his family the most. I hope with today’s sentencing, Mr. Burford’s and Mr. Varble’s families can find some closure knowing that the defendant will no longer be walking the streets after being out on bail for two years.”