Granite City and Edwardsville residents face murder charges

Macoupin County State's Attorney Jennifer A. Watson on Monday filed six counts, including three counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery and residential burglary, against a Granite City woman and Edwardsville man connected to the death of Cody J. Adams, 38.

Chancey Y. Hutson, 28, and William D. Kavanaugh, 34, were formally charged in Macoupin County for the death of Adams, of Woodburn, Ill.

On the morning of Jan. 1, 2015, Hutson and Kavanaugh traveled to the home of Adams in the 3000 block of Edwardsville Street with the intent to commit a theft, knowing Adams to be home at the time. Adams struggled with the accused, when a single shot from a .380-caliber handgun struck Adams in the upper arm and chest. He died shortly after being shot, in his home. The suspects fled the scene.

Illinois State Police Zone 6 and the Macoupin County State's Attorney's Office have worked closely together since the day of Adams' murder.

“It has been a long time coming, and finally today those responsible have been charged," Watson stated. "Several officers have worked on this case seeking the accused and evidence to convict. I appreciate their hard work and dedication in the interest of justice."

Illinois State Police was requested by Macoupin County Sheriff's Department to coordinate the investigation of the case on Jan. 1, 2015. The sheriff's department has participated in the investigation with Illinois State Police.

"I hope the family can find some comfort in the fact that those responsible have been charged with Cody's death," Watson said.

The public is reminded that a defendant is presumed innocent. This information contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant's guilt.

