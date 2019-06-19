Granite City man, 19, pleads guilty to home invasion

× Expand Gavel

A Granite City man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a January home invasion.

Brian K. Smith, 19, pleaded guilty to the charge of home invasion, a Class X felony.

The Granite City Police Department was alerted to a home invasion in progress Jan. 6 in the 2800 block of 25th Street. Upon responding to the residence, officers were able to apprehend three suspects, including Smith.

Smith pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday in front of the Associate Judge Neil Schroeder, who handed down Smith’s 20-year prison sentence to be served in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

“Violating the sanctity of a family’s home is an offense that shakes the foundation of safety and security we all rely on,” State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said. “This 20-year sentence should send a message loud and clear to would-be criminals that, together with our local law enforcement agencies, we will protect the families of Madison County by catching you and locking you up when you choose this violent and dangerous path.”

Gibbons also thanked Assistant State's Attorney Kerri Davis, a member of the State’s Attorney’s Violent Crimes Unit, for securing the plea and the Granite City Police Department for the quick apprehension and successful investigation of the suspects involved. Based on the statutory classification of the offense, the defendant will be required to serve at least 50 percent of the sentence.

