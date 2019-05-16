Granite City man charged in Glen Carbon carjacking

Turner

Charges have been filed against a 59-year-old from Granite City for the hijacking of a car in Glen Carbon.

Tony J. Turner was charged Wednesday with Class X aggravated vehicular hijacking, Class 1 attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, Class 2 attempted vehicular hijacking, Class 2 burglary and Class 3 conspiracy to commit burglary.

On March 16, a witness observed two male suspects breaking into the jewelry counter at Sam’s in Glen Carbon and stealing rings, which caused the alarm to sound. One suspect fled on foot with a witness chasing behind; the suspect fired a gun at this witness. The suspect hijacked a vehicle by presenting a firearm to a customer in the PetSmart parking lot and demanding he turn over the keys to his car. This suspect then drove at a high rate of speed into Macoupin County, where a foot pursuit ensued and he fired a shot, striking a trooper in the hand. The trooper returned fire and fatally struck the suspect, who Illinois State Police identified as Billy L. Walker Jr., 53, of Hillsboro, Mo.

Turner fled Sam’s in a red four-door vehicle. Glen Carbon police were able to get the plate number of the car Turner was driving and, through a witness, identified him through images from the surveillance video at Sam’s. They were able to later apprehend Turner at his home in Granite City on May 14.

Judge Richard Tognarelli set Turner’s bail at $750,000. If convicted, he could face up to 6-30 years for the aggravated vehicular hijacking and a possible 15-year enhancement for the use of a firearm.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

