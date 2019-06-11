Granite City man charged with attempted murder

Jones-Dillon

A Granite City man is facing three felony charges, including attempted murder, after police say he shot a victim during a domestic disturbance Saturday in the 2100 block of Amos Avenue.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Daishaun M. Jones-Dillon, 22, of the 2100 block of Amos Avenue, with one count each of attempted first-degree murder (Class X felony), aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X) and aggravated domestic battery (Class 2).

According to a Granite City Police Department Facebook post, at least one gunshot was reported to have been fired during the incident. The injured individual, not identified in the post as a man or woman, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Jones-Dillon was taken into custody as a person of interest the same day as the shooting, police said.

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder imposed a bail of $1 million. Jones-Dillon was transported to the Madison County Jail.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter